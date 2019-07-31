Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Holding Has Lifted by Patten Group Inc; Stephens Investment Management Group Maintains Holding in Global Pmts (GPN)

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 278.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 42,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,950 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 15,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $43.42. About 1.84M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 16/05/2018 – UK lawmakers call for post-Brexit pharmaceutical deal with EU; 30/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Terranova Trial Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint in Phase Three Trial; 18/05/2018 – AZN LOOKING FORWARD TO WORKING ON SOLUTIONS ON PRICING: MALLON; 16/05/2018 – Emulate, Inc. and AstraZeneca Form Strategic Agreement to Work Side-by-Side on Organs-on-Chips Technology to Improve Prediction of Human Safety and Efficacy of Drug Candidates; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 21/05/2018 – U.K.’S FTSE 100 RISES 0.4%; ASTRAZENECA PLC GAINS; 09/04/2018 – IONIS & ASTRAZENECA ADVANCE NEW DRUG FOR NASH; 22/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Lokelma Approved in the EU; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: FDA Approval Comes on the Back of LOKELMA Receiving Authorization From European Commission; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Approval for Treatment of Relapsed Ovarian Cancer

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 3,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,565 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, up from 50,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $168.57. About 1.08 million shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 29.00% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $584,985 activity. JACOBS WILLIAM I had sold 600 shares worth $73,746. SILBERSTEIN ALAN M sold $86,037 worth of stock.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $4.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wingstop Inc by 111,052 shares to 803,800 shares, valued at $61.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 80,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 633,382 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 3,706 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,262 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Junto Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 275,150 shares. Sei Invs reported 172,363 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advisors LP has invested 0.05% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 0.02% or 95,480 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Nomura Asset Mngmt Communications Limited owns 0.61% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 458,026 shares. Raymond James Na accumulated 1,679 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma accumulated 6.03 million shares or 0.35% of the stock. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 105,717 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.02% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Pitcairn reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 3,650 shares.