Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Holder York Capital Management Global Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $16.78 Million; Consonance Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 90.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 8.47 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The hedge fund held 17.88M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.17 million, up from 9.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $650.51M market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.32. About 883,281 shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 02/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold First Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday,; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CATALYST HAD NO REVENUES IN YEAR 2017 OR 2016; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Submission Is Supported by Positive Results From Two Phase 3 Studies; 24/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Introduces New Corporate Website; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: PDUFA Date Set for Nov 28, 2018; 08/03/2018 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, March 1; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthe; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRDAPSE PDUFA DATE NOV. 28; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRDAPSE NDA TO BE RESUBMITTED BEFORE QTR-END; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 419,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.94 million, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.77. About 1.06 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 22/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Lokelma Approved in the EU; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: FDA Grants Moxetumomab Pasudotox BLA Priority Review Status; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES; 21/05/2018 – U.K.’S FTSE 100 RISES 0.4%; ASTRAZENECA PLC GAINS; 05/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – ASTRAZENECA PLC ( COMPANY) ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT RUDY MARKHAM AND SHRITI VADERA WILL BE PROPOSED TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR RE-ELECTION AS DIRECTORS FOR FINAL TIME AT COMPANY’S AGM…; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 18/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – US FDA APPROVES TAGRISSO AS 1ST-LINE TREATMENT FOR EGFR-MUTATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold CPRX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 24.87% more from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Consonance Cap Lp invested in 5.75% or 17.88 million shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 12,442 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 190,600 shares. Amer reported 61,509 shares. 1.15 million are owned by Geode Management Ltd Company. Art Advisors Limited Liability reported 11,624 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 226,188 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Aqr Cap Management Lc accumulated 62,597 shares or 0% of the stock. Virtu Limited Co reported 0.03% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 54,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Mangrove Prtnrs invested in 2.36% or 3.46 million shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $80,750 activity.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 33.80% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.22B for 23.81 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.62% negative EPS growth.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 152,079 shares to 422,395 shares, valued at $77.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gcp Applied Technologies Inc by 199,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 921,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Quorum Health Corp.

