Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Holder Trexquant Investment LP Cut Position by $2.38 Million; As First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Share Price Declined, Cibc Asset Management Has Cut Its Position

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 50.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 58,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 57,405 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, down from 115,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 2.19M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 16/04/2018 – G1 THERAPEUTICS INC – ASTRAZENECA IS PROVIDING TAGRISSO FOR PHASE 1B/2 CLINICAL TRIAL UNDER NON-EXCLUSIVE CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT; 21/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Lokelma Approved in US for Treatment of Adults With Hyperkalaemia; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at AACR; 05/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – MR MARKHAM INTENDS TO RETIRE FROM BOARD AT CONCLUSION OF 2019 AGM; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase III trial for Fasenra Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC 1Q Rev $5.18B; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 13,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 32,534 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.18 million, down from 46,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $95.27. About 442,779 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 27,884 shares to 61,549 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 49,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinduoduo Inc.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 33.80% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 23.25 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.62% negative EPS growth.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 8,653 shares to 260,179 shares, valued at $21.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 15,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).