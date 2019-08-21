Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Holder Td Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $3.66 Million as Valuation Rose; Pinnacle Associates LTD Trimmed Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position by $305,074

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 91,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 763,969 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.89M, down from 855,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $45.46. About 5.34M shares traded or 81.39% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca chief Pascal Soriot suffers pay revolt; 18/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA: FDA OKS TAGRISSO AS 1ST-LINE TREATMENT FOR NSCLC; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3; 25/05/2018 – Australian anti-trust watchdog loses appeal against Pfizer over Lipitor sales; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – TO RECEIVE UPFRONT PAYMENT AND FUTURE PAYMENTS; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN LOKELMA APPROVED IN EU; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – UPDATED OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER PRESENTED AT AACR; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) TABLETS GET EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 6,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 166,510 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.31M, down from 172,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 2.05M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWS) by 160,050 shares to 227,726 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 45,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

