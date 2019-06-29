Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Holder Raymond James Trust Decreased Its Holding by $666,480 as Share Price Rose; As Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Market Valuation Declined, Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Lifted by $389,290 Its Position

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 311.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 35,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 46,742 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $556,000, up from 11,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Quad/Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 534,784 shares traded or 8.33% up from the average. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 34.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 16,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,166 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 48,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.28. About 2.30M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 10/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6500P FROM 6300P; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhar; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca pay report rejected by 35 pct of shareholders; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 27/03/2018 – Adherium Receives U.S. 510(k) Clearance for Over-the-Counter Sales of its Smartinhaler™ Sensor; 18/05/2018 – ASTRA EVP MARK MALLON SPEAKS IN MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL; 24/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Heads to 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting with Its Diversified Oncology Portfolio and Next-Generation Pipeline; 02/04/2018 – COMPUGEN LICENSES ANTIBODY PRODUCTS TO ASTRAZENECA’S MEDIMMUNE; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB)

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,622 shares to 119,442 shares, valued at $22.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 5,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VB).

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 46.38% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AZN’s profit will be $963.34M for 27.89 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Gp reported 19,930 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,042 shares. 24,448 are owned by Water Island Capital. Credit Suisse Ag owns 31,305 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Ltd Company reported 2.36M shares stake. Glazer Limited Liability holds 364,283 shares. Meeder Asset reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Prelude Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 12,041 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital Management accumulated 305,300 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 53,530 shares. Caxton Associates Lp invested in 0.03% or 15,619 shares. Oarsman Capital Incorporated holds 1.04% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) or 184,629 shares. Nordea Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Shell Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD).