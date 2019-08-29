Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Holder Patten Group Increased Stake; Bogle Investment Management LP Maintains Holding in Commscope Hldg Co Com (COMM)

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 278.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 42,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 57,950 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 15,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 2.15M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 19/04/2018 – Just as $AZN wins an important expanded approval for Tagrisso; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – RANDOMIZED, PHASE 2B METRIC STUDY OF GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN COMPARED TO XELODA FAILED TO MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S DELIBERATIONS ON CRESTOR SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: Lynparza Would Be First PARP Inhibitor for Breast Cancer in Europe; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca 1Q Core Operating Profit $896M; 13/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA: 1ST-LINE TAGRISSO SHOWS POST PROGRESSION BENEFIT; 09/04/2018 – Ionis to get up to $300 mln from licensing deal with AstraZeneca; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Enters Agreement With Luye Pharma Over Rights to Seroquel and Seroquel XR

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc Com (COMM) by 317.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 441,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The institutional investor held 581,227 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63 million, up from 139,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.85. About 2.73 million shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC – FURTHER DETAILS OF AGREEMENT WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Rev $1.21B-$1.26B; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: CommScope, Ericsson Complete CBRS Equipment Interoperability Tests; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 63C TO 68C, EST. 67C; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 63c-Adj EPS 68c; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC COMM.O SAYS ALEXANDER W. PEASE APPOINTED CFO; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 20/04/2018 – CommScope Presents New Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards to Recognize a Long-Serving Innovator and a Vanguard Patent

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

