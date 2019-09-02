Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Holder Envestnet Asset Management Has Cut Holding as Stock Value Rose; Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Decreased Its Holding in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) by $2.63 Million as Market Value Declined

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 1,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, down from 2,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Amazon builds tech’s largest in-house lobbying team; 29/05/2018 – Amazon protestors, led by a group called SumOfUs, plan to fly a plane with a banner reading, “Bezos Needs a Boss.”; 22/05/2018 – Amazon frontrunner in talks to buy Future Retail stake, sources say; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS SEALS FIRST-LOOK DEAL WITH KENNETH LONERGAN; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Eyes Banking: Will it Launch a Robo Advisor? — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CTO: Voice Assistants Are a ‘Game-Changer’ in the Workplace; 06/04/2018 – Dallas Bus Jrnl: Dallas pushing to fix public schools to lure Amazon’s HQ2 and other massive deals; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: `Manchester by the Sea’ Director Inks 2 Year Deal With Amazon Studios

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 223,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 400,692 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20M, down from 623,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $45.03. About 2.41M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Approval for Treatment of Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 17/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Olaparib; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LOKELMA APPROVED IN EU FOR TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH HYPERKALAEMIA; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 30/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – WILL NOW ANALYSE COMPLETE DATA SETS FROM GALATHEA AND TERRANOVA TRIALS TO FURTHER UNDERSTAND THESE RESULTS; 16/04/2018 – G1 Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of G1T38 in Combination with Tagrisso for EGFR-Mutant Non-Sma; 21/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: AstraZeneca PLC Announces Lokelma approved in the US for the treatment of adults with hyperkalaemia; 19/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – US FDA APPROVES TAGRISSO AS 1ST-LINE TREATMENT FOR EGFR-MUTATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase III trial for Fasenra Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN.L CEO SAYS STILL DON’T KNOW WHETHER WILL BE MUTUAL RECOGNITION FOR DRUG REGULATION AFTER BREXIT AND INDUSTRY NEEDS CLARITY

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 33.80% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.22 billion for 23.95 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.62% negative EPS growth.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $72.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 5,388 shares to 57,611 shares, valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 89,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Viela Bio on deck for IPO – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Granted FDA Fast Track of Farxiga for Chronic Kidney Disease – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AstraZeneca Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Reports FARXIGA Met Primary Endpoint in Landmark Phase III DAPA-HF Trial – StreetInsider.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso improves survival in first-line lung cancer; shares up 2% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mar Vista Partners Ltd reported 3.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Martin Currie Limited reported 3,500 shares. Vgi Pty Ltd holds 17.29% or 95,693 shares. Roundview Limited Co reported 3,168 shares. Founders Limited Liability Corp holds 128 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cap Mngmt New York accumulated 1,074 shares. City Holdings Communication reported 1,956 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Schnieders Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pure Fin owns 760 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Cohen & Steers reported 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Armistice Limited Co invested in 0.39% or 4,000 shares. Patten Grp holds 133 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bb&T Securities Ltd Co stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership owns 0.55% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 765 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon’s Next Move May Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Good Show! UK Watchers Stream To Netflix – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Big Reasons to Buy and Hold Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 96.54 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.