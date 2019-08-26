Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Holder Burney Co Has Cut Holding as Stock Price Rose; Westwood Global Investments Raised Its Holding in Itau Unibanco (ITUB) by $14.84 Million

Burney Co decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 11,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 81,269 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, down from 92,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.8. About 1.09 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 05/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – COMPANY WILL ANNOUNCE RELATED BOARD COMMITTEE CHANGES AND MR MARKHAM’S SUCCESSOR AS SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AS SOON AS POSSIBLE FOLLOWING THESE BEING DECIDED; 17/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA: SYGMA TRIALS MET PRIMARY EFFICACY OUTCOMES; 09/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Will Be Responsible for Further Development and Commercialization of IONIS-AZ6-2.5-L(RX); 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: Lynparza Would Be First PARP Inhibitor for Breast Cancer in Europe; 13/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022433 Company: ASTRAZENECA PHARMS; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA LOKELMA APPROVED IN EU; 18/05/2018 – ASTRA’S SORIOT: STILL NEED CLARITY ON REGULATION AFTER BREXIT

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco (ITUB) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 1.86M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 41.67 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367.09M, up from 39.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 8.26 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 24/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS BRL0.015/SHARE MONTHLY DIVIDEND WON’T CHANGE W/SPLIT; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL REGULADOR CADE STARTS SESSION TO RULE ON ITAU-XP DEAL; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABL; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht secures $717 mln loan from banks; 12/04/2018 – Brazil’s Banco do Brasil to expand credit cards to non-clients; 15/05/2018 – ITAU EXPECTS DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO AROUND 60% IN 2018: CFO; 10/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CREDITORS TAKE OVER SALE MANDATE FOR ODEBRECHT’S COMMUTER RAIL UNIT SUPERVIA; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT NEW DEAL: ITAU UNIBANCO $ PERPNC5 JR SUB; IPT MID 6%S; 26/04/2018 – ITAU BBA REMOVES AZUL, ADDS ESTACIO IN BRAZIL BUY LIST; 14/03/2018 – MAJORITY OF BRAZIL’S CADE FAVORS ITAU-XP DEAL W/ RESTRICTIONS

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (NYSE:WDR) by 69,587 shares to 105,579 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M D C Hldgs Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 15,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN).

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 24.89 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

