Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Holder Bamco Lowered Holding by $2.05 Million as Share Value Rose; Boston Scientific (BSX) Holding Has Upped by Suvretta Capital Management Llc

Bamco Inc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 27.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc sold 51,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,197 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, down from 183,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.99. About 1.64 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Luye Pharma to Pay $538M Plus a Milestone Payment; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 11/04/2018 – MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG MOLN.S – ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH ASTRAZENECA ON ONGOING ONCOLOGY CLINICAL STUDY WITH MP0250 IN EGFR-MUTATED NSCLC; 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – FULL DATA FROM ARCTIC TRIAL WILL BE PRESENTED AT A FORTHCOMING MEDICAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 24/04/2018 – #3 AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi/tremelimumab combo fizzles again on lung cancer $AZN; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 18/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Tagrisso Approval Based On Phase III FLAURA Trial Results

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 33.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 778,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.08M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.11M, up from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 3.67M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 12/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Scheduled Presentations at EHRA 2018 Congress; 20/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – DEPENDING ON ARRHYTHMIA TYPE, STUDY DATA SHOWED ACUTE SUCCESS RATE OF UP TO 95.7%; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Intrepid Data Results Showed Overall Sustained Improvement in Quality of Life; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 35C; 21/05/2018 – boston scientific corporation | ultra ice plus – pi 9 mhz peripheral ima | K181042 | 05/17/2018 |; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ACQUIRED NVISION MEDICAL FOR INITIAL $150M; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of NVision Medical Corporation; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $100 MLN IN POTENTIAL COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS OVER NEXT FOUR YEARS; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 18,217 shares to 283,200 shares, valued at $81.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $2.76 million activity. The insider Pierce David A sold 10,319 shares worth $368,079. The insider Nanavaty Maulik sold 3,038 shares worth $107,727. The insider Fitzgerald Joseph Michael sold 44,236 shares worth $1.77 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 46.38% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AZN’s profit will be $970.33 million for 28.37 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.78% negative EPS growth.