AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) and Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Comparison side by side

Since AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) and Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) are part of the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AstraZeneca PLC 41 5.17 N/A 0.95 45.69 Hutchison China MediTech Limited 25 12.37 N/A -0.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AstraZeneca PLC and Hutchison China MediTech Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) and Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AstraZeneca PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Hutchison China MediTech Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for AstraZeneca PLC and Hutchison China MediTech Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AstraZeneca PLC 0 0 1 3.00 Hutchison China MediTech Limited 0 0 0 0.00

AstraZeneca PLC’s average price target is $48, while its potential upside is 6.29%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AstraZeneca PLC and Hutchison China MediTech Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.2% and 18.31%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of AstraZeneca PLC’s shares. Competitively, 6.82% are Hutchison China MediTech Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AstraZeneca PLC 7.58% 5.08% 16.22% 20.75% 12.78% 14.3% Hutchison China MediTech Limited 1.55% -4.87% -29.33% -7.23% -36.11% -9.44%

For the past year AstraZeneca PLC had bullish trend while Hutchison China MediTech Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors AstraZeneca PLC beats Hutchison China MediTech Limited.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, infection, gastrointestinal, and neuroscience diseases worldwide. Its marketed products comprise Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Faslodex, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Imdur, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise Accolate, Bevespi Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules, Bricanyl Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Eklira Genuair/Tudorza Pressair, Oxis Turbuhaler, Pulmicort Turbuhaler/Pulmicort Flexhaler, Pulmicort Respules, Symbicort pMDI, and Symbicort Turbuhaler for respiratory diseases; Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent and Synagis for infection diseases; Movantik/Moventig, Seroquel IR, Seroquel XR, Vimovo1, and Zomig for neuroscience diseases; and Losec/Prilosec and Nexium for gastrointestinal diseases. It serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices. The companyÂ’s pipeline includes 132 projects, of which 120 are in the clinical phase of development. It has collaboration agreements with Valeant Holdings Ireland, and Eli Lilly and Company; definitive agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc.; collaborations with FibroGen, Astellas, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, Champions Oncology, Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; collaboration and license agreement with Celgene International SÃ rl; and license agreement with LEO Pharma A/S. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. AstraZeneca PLC was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments. The company discovers and develops therapeutics in oncology and autoimmune diseases, as well as provides research and development services; and develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, and consumer health products under the Baiyunshan and Shang Yao brands. Its clinical drug candidates include Savolitinib, an inhibitor for treating non-small cell lung, colorectal, and gastric cancer, as well as papillary renal cell carcinoma; Fruquintinib, an oral inhibitor for the treatment of colorectal, non-small cell lung, and gastric cancer; Sulfatinib for treating neuroendocrine tumors, and thyroid and biliary tract cancer; and Epitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for patients with glioblastoma. The company also develops Theliatinib epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor for treating solid tumors, as well as for patients with esophageal cancer; HMPL-523, an oral inhibitor for the treatment of immunology, rheumatoid arthritis, and hematological cancers; HMPL-689, a small molecule inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic cancers, autoimmunity and transplant organ rejection, and other related inflammation diseases; HMPL-453, a small molecule inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors; and HMPL-004 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. It has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca AB (publ); Eli Lilly and Company; and NestlÃ© Health Science SA. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is a subsidiary of Hutchison Healthcare Holdings Limited.