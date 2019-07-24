Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) Stock Price Rose While Vigilant Capital Management Boosted Its Holding; As Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Sarissa Capital Management LP Lifted Its Position

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) by 34895% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 279,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 279,960 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.24. About 3.44M shares traded or 1.79% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 11/03/2018 – ASTRA: TREATMENT W/SGLT-2I FOR T2D SHOWED CARDIOVASCULAR GAIN; 24/04/2018 – Circassia 2017 Pretax Loss Narrows; AstraZeneca Increases Stake; 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 30/05/2018 – AstraZeneca drug Fasenra fails to achieve main goal in COPD trial; 12/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo wins a reprieve for Advair; AstraZeneca delays lung cancer trial results; 27/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Recommends Change to Tagrisso Marketing Authorisation; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – FY 2018 GUIDANCE REITERATED AND UNCHANGED; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics and Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 74,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.97M, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.79. About 448,999 shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 68.00% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 03/04/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY & PINT PHARMA ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSING; 20/03/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: PUMA SE: PUMA COMMUNICATES MID-TERM FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AND DIVIDEND POLICY; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 03/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology and Pint Pharma Enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Commercialize NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Latin America; 05/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Puma near deal to open store at UOB’s 592 Fifth; 03/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology: NERLYNX Is Not Approved Currently for Commercialization Outside of the United States; 24/04/2018 – Puma 1Q Net Pft EUR67.4M Vs. Pft EUR49.6M; 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 12/04/2018 – PUMA SEES 2018 FX-ADJ SALES GROWTH 10%-12%; 16/04/2018 – Warburg Had Puma at Buy

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $716.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,979 shares to 2,419 shares, valued at $269,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 67,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,065 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $14,468 activity. EYLER CHARLES R had sold 87 shares worth $2,405 on Monday, February 4. AUERBACH ALAN H had sold 345 shares worth $9,591.

