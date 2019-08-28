Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) Shareholder Keating Investment Counselors Trimmed Its Position; Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Stock Value Declined While South State Cut Holding

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) by 70.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 56,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 23,725 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, down from 80,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 2.32 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 28/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP | olaparib | N/A | 05/15/2018 | Treatment of primary peritoneal cancer | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 31/05/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – ROXADUSTAT WAS WELL TOLERATED IN STUDY; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca Tablets; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s drug Fasenra flops in COPD trial; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – PRODUCT SALES PERFORMANCE BENEFITTED FROM STRONG LAUNCHES; 13/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Weigh Sale of Antipsychotic Drug Seroquel

South State Corp decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 28.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 10,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 27,137 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, down from 37,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $69.75. About 2.02M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 71,932 were reported by Cushing Asset Mgmt L P. Epoch Investment Partners holds 0.46% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 1.26 million shares. Bluecrest Capital Ltd owns 6,396 shares. Torray Lc holds 24,676 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Williams Jones And reported 0.16% stake. Benjamin F Edwards Com reported 193 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp, Florida-based fund reported 30,512 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 4,796 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Com has 73,618 shares. 119,124 were reported by Janney Capital Mngmt Limited Com. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Quantbot Tech Lp, a New York-based fund reported 53,967 shares. Boston Advsrs Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,523 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc has 4,719 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.04% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $498,873 activity.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 15,548 shares to 26,107 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adr A by 6,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 24.93 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

