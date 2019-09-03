Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) Shareholder Agf Investments Has Lifted Stake by $2.03 Million as Stock Value Rose; Samlyn Capital Has Trimmed Its Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Stake by $15.23 Million as Stock Declined

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 63.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 634,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 370,840 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.06% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $5.27. About 1.54 million shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: Rubraca Approved in U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cance; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDED GRANTING A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR CLOVIS OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 10/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY – SEC’S ‘WELLS NOTICES’ ALLEGES VIOLATIONS OF SOME PROVISIONS OF SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 AND SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets; 08/05/2018 – EMA APPROVES LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY-IN ADDITION TO GRANTING RUBRACA APPROVAL FDA CONVERTED APPROVAL OF INITIAL TREATMENT INDICATION FROM ACCELERATED TO REGULAR APPROVAL; 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: FDA Converted Approval of the Initial Treatment Indication From Accelerated to Regular Approval; 06/04/2018 – $CLVS Clovis Oncology gets FDA approval of Rucaparib as maintenance therapy for women with recurrent ovarian cancer (ARIEL3)

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) by 67.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 50,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 125,872 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 1.79 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 07/05/2018 – Adviser urges investors to revolt over AstraZeneca bonuses; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC 1Q EPS 27c; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN US FDA OKS LOKELMA FOR ADULT HYPERKALAEMIA; 09/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Will Be Responsible for Further Development and Commercialization of IONIS-AZ6-2.5-L(RX); 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LOKELMA PROVIDES RAPID AND SUSTAINED POTASSIUM CONTROL FOR PATIENTS IN A CONDITION WITH HIGH UNMET NEED; 07/05/2018 – Procella Therapeutics and Smartwise Enter Collaboration With AstraZeneca to Develop Novel Cardiovascular and Catheter-based Therapies; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Delays Phase 3 Clinical Trial Results for Mystic to 2H; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (olaparib) Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 8,035 shares to 816,103 shares, valued at $39.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 19,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 448,378 shares, and cut its stake in Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG).

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Viela Bio clears another hurdle to get rare disease drug to market – Washington Business Journal” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Upcoming Disappointment In AstraZeneca – Seeking Alpha” published on March 02, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acorda, Activision, Bloom Energy, Care.com, CBS, Deere, Ferrari and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “AstraZeneca (AZN) and Merck (MRK) announce Lynparza Phase III PAOLA-1 trial met primary endpoint as 1st-line maintenance treatment with bevacizumab for advanced ovarian cancer – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Phase III FLAURA Trial Shows Positive Overall Survival in NSCLC – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $279,576 activity.

Analysts await Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.82 earnings per share, down 6.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $-1.71 per share. After $-2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Clovis Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). 114,460 are held by Nicholas Inv Prtn Lp. Missouri-based Atwood Palmer Incorporated has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). 303,475 were reported by Voya Investment Mgmt Lc. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability has 195 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay Cap Lp reported 60,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Daiwa Securities Gp reported 336 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fred Alger stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Pointstate Capital LP stated it has 193,712 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 0% or 29,543 shares. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 18,095 shares. 20,000 are held by Pura Vida Investments Limited Liability Company. Metropolitan Life Insur New York stated it has 14,915 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.