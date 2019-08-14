Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) (AZN) Share Price Rose While Cullen Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $865,400; Paragon Capital Management LTD Holding In Microsoft (MSFT) Was Increased

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.98. About 25.17 million shares traded or 3.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) (AZN) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 21,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 95,470 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, down from 117,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.81. About 2.68M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 18/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Tagrisso Approval Based On Phase III FLAURA Trial Results; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY-IN ADDITION TO GRANTING RUBRACA APPROVAL FDA CONVERTED APPROVAL OF INITIAL TREATMENT INDICATION FROM ACCELERATED TO REGULAR APPROVAL; 22/03/2018 – LOKELMA APPROVED IN THE EU; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca chief Pascal Soriot suffers pay revolt; 11/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA UPDATE ON FASENRA Plll TRIAL IN COPD; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 1.4B RUPEES; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN.L CEO SAYS MORE CONSOLIDATION IN DRUG INDUSTRY POSSIBLE; 25/04/2018 – Venrock-backed startup Corvidia snags $60M round to develop ex-AstraZeneca drug @BrittanyMeiling

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone C (NPPXF) by 25,200 shares to 82,730 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kt&G Corp. (KTCIF) by 62,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Abb Ltd. (Adr) (NYSE:ABB).

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 24.34 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shikiar Asset Management holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7,550 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Or accumulated 83,466 shares. 17,670 were accumulated by Tributary Capital Management Ltd. Architects Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,260 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp accumulated 86,487 shares. Zacks holds 2.48% or 979,339 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 34,340 shares. Swarthmore Incorporated invested in 5,475 shares. Cleararc, a Ohio-based fund reported 186,181 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 20,869 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. Brookmont holds 32,692 shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership holds 254,611 shares. Guild Inv Mngmt reported 11,680 shares stake. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 1.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New Vernon Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,042 shares.