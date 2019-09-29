Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) Market Value Rose While Keating Investment Counselors Has Lowered Holding; Salesforce.Com (CRM) Share Value Declined While Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Upped Stake

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 6,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 57,750 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76M, up from 51,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $148.26. About 5.74 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 23/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MuleSoft, Inc. Acquisition; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) by 58.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 13,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 9,835 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $406,000, down from 23,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.28. About 2.29 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS U.S. FDA APPROVED RUBRACA TABLETS FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH CERTAIN TYPES OF RECURRENT CANCER; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 07/05/2018 – Bactiguard Holding AB (publ): Bactiguard’s licensing partner Smartwise enters collaboration with AstraZeneca; 07/05/2018 – AstraZeneca shareholders urged to reject pay report; 15/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE DPS GROUP WINS CONTRACT IN SWEDEN FROM ASTRAZENECA; 11/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – GALATHEA PHASE lll TRIAL DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF A STATISTICALLY-SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION OF EXACERBATIONS IN PATIENTS WITH COPD; 18/05/2018 – ASTRA: IMPACT OF TRUMP’S DRUG PRICING EFFORT HARD TO PREDICT; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS – FDA NOTIFIED IND FOR PHASE 1/2 COMBO STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC WITH IMFINZI FOR HPV-ASSOCIATED CANCERS WAS PLACED ON CLINICAL HOLD; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $224.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 58,550 shares to 650,780 shares, valued at $10.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 45,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 33.80% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 24.09 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 8,870 shares to 141,679 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,925 shares, and cut its stake in Asml Holding Nv (NASDAQ:ASML).