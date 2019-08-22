Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) Holder Sit Investment Associates Upped Stake; Sfmg Lowered Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $2.92 Million

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) by 317.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 18,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $760,000, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.06B market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. It is up 12.78% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 21/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Lokelma Approved in U.S.; Seeks to Expand Forxiga Use in Japan; 27/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Change Includes Treatment of Patients With NSCLC With EGFR Mutations; 30/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Terranova Trial Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint in Phase Three Trial; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Disappointed Combination of Drugs Didn’t Result in Survival Benefit; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab; 12/03/2018 – Astra Delays Final Results of Failed Lung-Cancer Trial (Correct); 18/04/2018 – US FDA Approves TAGRISSO® (osimertinib) As 1st-Line Treatment For EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 07/05/2018 – LUYE PHARMA GROUP – ASTRAZENECA TO TRANSFER ASSETS & GRANT A LICENCE FOR ASSETS TO UNIT IN TERRITORIES INCLUDING CHINA, BRAZIL, AMONG OTHERS; 07/03/2018 Merck, Eisai sign deal to further develop, sell Eisai cancer drug

Sfmg Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc sold 15,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 51,224 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73 million, down from 66,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $212.44. About 16.46M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – MUNGER LIKENS BITCOIN TO OSCAR WILDE’S DEFINITION OF FOX HUNTING, CALLING IT “THE PURSUIT OF THE UNEATABLE BY THE UNSPEAKABLE”; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 18/05/2018 – Samsung Likely to Avoid $1 Billion Apple Fee (Audio); 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecomm; 08/03/2018 – Apple also issued its conflict minerals report; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 16/04/2018 – No turnaround for Apple in China due to smartphone ‘saturation’: UBS; 16/05/2018 – Separately, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has also floated areas near Washington D.C., like Crystal City and Tysons, as locales for Apple; 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth a ‘Big Surprise’ for Loup’s Munster (Video)

