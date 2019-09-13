Astrazeneca (AZN) Holder Bank Of Hawaii Lowered Its Stake by $651,941 as Stock Rose; North American Management Lifted Corning (GLW) Stake by $349,239

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Astrazeneca (AZN) by 21.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 15,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 59,723 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.47 million, down from 75,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Astrazeneca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.85. About 2.68 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 24/05/2018 – BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH ASTRAZENECA; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS U.S. FDA APPROVED RUBRACA TABLETS FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH CERTAIN TYPES OF RECURRENT CANCER; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN LOKELMA APPROVED IN EU; 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – FULL DATA FROM ARCTIC TRIAL WILL BE PRESENTED AT A FORTHCOMING MEDICAL MEETING; 27/03/2018 – Adherium Receives U.S. 510(k) Clearance for Over-the-Counter Sales of its Smartinhaler™ Sensor; 30/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Chief Medical Officer: Results Are Disappointing; 07/05/2018 – Procella Therapeutics and Smartwise Enter Collaboration With AstraZeneca to Develop Novel Cardiovascular and Catheter-based; 18/04/2018 – AstraZeneca wins U.S. FDA approval for 1st-line use of lung cancer drug; 11/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – GALATHEA PHASE lll TRIAL DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF A STATISTICALLY-SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION OF EXACERBATIONS IN PATIENTS WITH COPD; 26/03/2018 – Astellas And Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 10,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 154,385 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.13M, up from 143,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.3. About 1.99M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – Corning Plans to Deliver More Than $12.5 Billion to Hldrs While Investing $10 B in Growth Opportunities; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY SPECIALTY MATERIALS SEGMENT NET SALES WERE $ 278 MLN VS $300 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Corning sees smartphone glass sales decline seeping into current quarter; 26/04/2018 – Corning believes its Gorilla Glass is on a path to becoming unbreakable in standard drop scenarios; 06/03/2018 Corning and AUO Launch Solar Panel Project to Generate Green Power; 24/04/2018 – Corning Swings to Quarterly Loss on Currency Hedges; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 And Mig 1 To Corning Csd, Ny’s 2018 Go Bonds And Bans

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 33.80% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.22B for 22.79 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.62% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,200 shares to 27,808 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VTI).

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $628.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 8,903 shares to 58,530 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 53,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,554 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).