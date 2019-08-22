Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (AST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 46,394 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $30.5, which is potential 209.33% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.75% of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. shares and 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 40.53% of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99%

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company develops therapeutic products in the areas of neurology and oncology. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of thoracic spinal cord injuries; and that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating cervical spinal cord injuries, as well as for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and white matter stroke. The company also develops immunotherapeutic programs, such as AST-VAC1, an autologous product candidate that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia; and AST-VAC2, which is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial, an allogeneic and cancer vaccine candidate designed to stimulate patient immune responses to telomerase. The company was formerly known as BioTime Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. in March 2013. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.