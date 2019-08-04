Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (AST) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) Comparing side by side

Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 45,890 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 20.50 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Analyst Recommendations

Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of TrovaGene Inc. is $14, which is potential 713.95% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.75% of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8% of TrovaGene Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 40.53% of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, TrovaGene Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

Summary

Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors TrovaGene Inc.

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company develops therapeutic products in the areas of neurology and oncology. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of thoracic spinal cord injuries; and that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating cervical spinal cord injuries, as well as for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and white matter stroke. The company also develops immunotherapeutic programs, such as AST-VAC1, an autologous product candidate that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia; and AST-VAC2, which is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial, an allogeneic and cancer vaccine candidate designed to stimulate patient immune responses to telomerase. The company was formerly known as BioTime Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. in March 2013. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.