Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (AST) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 44,174 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.01 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.75% of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. shares and 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 40.53%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

Summary

Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company develops therapeutic products in the areas of neurology and oncology. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of thoracic spinal cord injuries; and that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating cervical spinal cord injuries, as well as for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and white matter stroke. The company also develops immunotherapeutic programs, such as AST-VAC1, an autologous product candidate that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia; and AST-VAC2, which is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial, an allogeneic and cancer vaccine candidate designed to stimulate patient immune responses to telomerase. The company was formerly known as BioTime Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. in March 2013. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.