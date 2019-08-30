Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (AST) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Comparing side by side

Both Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 46,083 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $16, with potential upside of 53.99%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.75% of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. shares and 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 40.53% of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company develops therapeutic products in the areas of neurology and oncology. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of thoracic spinal cord injuries; and that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating cervical spinal cord injuries, as well as for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and white matter stroke. The company also develops immunotherapeutic programs, such as AST-VAC1, an autologous product candidate that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia; and AST-VAC2, which is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial, an allogeneic and cancer vaccine candidate designed to stimulate patient immune responses to telomerase. The company was formerly known as BioTime Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. in March 2013. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.