Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (AST) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Biotechnology company, Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.75% of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. has 40.53% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. N/A 44,847 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 2.70 2.86

The rivals have a potential upside of 139.13%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

Dividends

Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.’s competitors beat Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company develops therapeutic products in the areas of neurology and oncology. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of thoracic spinal cord injuries; and that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating cervical spinal cord injuries, as well as for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and white matter stroke. The company also develops immunotherapeutic programs, such as AST-VAC1, an autologous product candidate that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia; and AST-VAC2, which is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial, an allogeneic and cancer vaccine candidate designed to stimulate patient immune responses to telomerase. The company was formerly known as BioTime Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. in March 2013. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.