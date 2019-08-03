Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (AST) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 45,890 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 23 259.13 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Homology Medicines Inc.’s potential upside is 118.58% and its consensus target price is $36.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.75% of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 40.53% of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

Summary

Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Homology Medicines Inc.

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company develops therapeutic products in the areas of neurology and oncology. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of thoracic spinal cord injuries; and that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating cervical spinal cord injuries, as well as for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and white matter stroke. The company also develops immunotherapeutic programs, such as AST-VAC1, an autologous product candidate that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia; and AST-VAC2, which is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial, an allogeneic and cancer vaccine candidate designed to stimulate patient immune responses to telomerase. The company was formerly known as BioTime Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. in March 2013. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.