Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (AST) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 46,625 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.75% and 82.9%. About 40.53% of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

Summary

Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company develops therapeutic products in the areas of neurology and oncology. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of thoracic spinal cord injuries; and that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating cervical spinal cord injuries, as well as for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and white matter stroke. The company also develops immunotherapeutic programs, such as AST-VAC1, an autologous product candidate that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia; and AST-VAC2, which is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial, an allogeneic and cancer vaccine candidate designed to stimulate patient immune responses to telomerase. The company was formerly known as BioTime Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. in March 2013. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.