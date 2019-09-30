Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Both Astec Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) and Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) are each other’s competitor in the Farm & Construction Machinery industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astec Industries Inc. 30 1.55 22.13M -0.07 0.00 Titan International Inc. 3 -0.51 46.38M -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Astec Industries Inc. and Titan International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Astec Industries Inc. and Titan International Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astec Industries Inc. 74,738,264.10% -9.7% -6.8% Titan International Inc. 1,665,529,500.48% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.43 beta means Astec Industries Inc.’s volatility is 43.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Titan International Inc. has a 2.02 beta and it is 102.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Astec Industries Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Titan International Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Astec Industries Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Titan International Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Astec Industries Inc. and Titan International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.7% and 87.5%. Insiders held 0.6% of Astec Industries Inc. shares. Comparatively, Titan International Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Astec Industries Inc. -1.51% 1.52% -1.39% -11.02% -30.45% 8.28% Titan International Inc. -6.44% -18.88% -44.66% -32.01% -63.27% -18.88%

For the past year Astec Industries Inc. had bullish trend while Titan International Inc. had bearish trend.

Astec Industries, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components primarily for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. Its Infrastructure Group segment offers asphalt and wood pellet plants, and related components; asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment; and commercial pavers. The companyÂ’s Aggregate and Mining Group segment provides aggregate processing and mining equipment; crushers, portable plants, sand classifying and washing equipment, and conveying equipment; mobile screening plants, portable and stationary structures, and vibrating screens; aggregate and ore processing equipment; rock breaking systems, processing equipment, and utility vehicles; and bulk material handling systems and minerals processing equipment. Its Energy Group segment offers thermal fluid heaters, process heaters, waste heat recovery equipment, liquid storage systems, and polymer and rubber blending systems under the HEATEC name; storage tanks, concrete plants, and rubberized asphalt and polymer blending systems; portable drilling rigs and related equipment for the water well, environmental, groundwater monitoring, construction, geothermal, mining, and shallow oil and gas exploration and production industries; high pressure diesel powered pump trailers used for fracking and cleaning oil and gas wells; drilling rigs for the oil and gas industries; and commercial and industrial burners and combustion control systems, as well as tree pulpwood chippers, biomass chippers, horizontal grinders, and blower trucks. The company sells its products through sales agents, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and dealers. Astec Industries, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Titan International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer. It offers rims, wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment. The company also provides its products for various types of off-the-road earthmoving, mining, military, construction, and forestry equipment comprising skid steers, aerial lifts, cranes, graders and levelers, scrapers, self-propelled shovel loaders, articulated dump trucks, load transporters, haul trucks, backhoe loaders, crawler tractors, lattice cranes, shovels, and hydraulic excavators. In addition, it manufactures bias and light truck tires; and provides products for all-terrain vehicles, turf, and golf cart applications, as well as offers brakes. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to the aftermarket through independent distributors, equipment dealers, and distribution centers. Titan International, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Quincy, Illinois.