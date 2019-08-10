Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO)

As Farm & Construction Machinery companies, Astec Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) and AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astec Industries Inc. 35 0.57 N/A -0.07 0.00 AGCO Corporation 70 0.62 N/A 4.02 19.15

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Astec Industries Inc. and AGCO Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Astec Industries Inc. and AGCO Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astec Industries Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -6.8% AGCO Corporation 0.00% 11.1% 4.1%

Volatility and Risk

Astec Industries Inc.’s current beta is 1.43 and it happens to be 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, AGCO Corporation has a 0.93 beta which is 7.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Astec Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AGCO Corporation are 1.3 and 0.5 respectively. Astec Industries Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AGCO Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Astec Industries Inc. and AGCO Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Astec Industries Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 AGCO Corporation 1 3 4 2.50

Astec Industries Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 38.75% and an $41 consensus target price. Meanwhile, AGCO Corporation’s consensus target price is $77.38, while its potential upside is 5.04%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Astec Industries Inc. is looking more favorable than AGCO Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.7% of Astec Industries Inc. shares and 85.7% of AGCO Corporation shares. Astec Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of AGCO Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Astec Industries Inc. -1.51% 1.52% -1.39% -11.02% -30.45% 8.28% AGCO Corporation 1.17% -0.82% 9.91% 20.78% 27.76% 38.32%

For the past year Astec Industries Inc. has weaker performance than AGCO Corporation

Summary

AGCO Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Astec Industries Inc.

Astec Industries, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components primarily for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. Its Infrastructure Group segment offers asphalt and wood pellet plants, and related components; asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment; and commercial pavers. The companyÂ’s Aggregate and Mining Group segment provides aggregate processing and mining equipment; crushers, portable plants, sand classifying and washing equipment, and conveying equipment; mobile screening plants, portable and stationary structures, and vibrating screens; aggregate and ore processing equipment; rock breaking systems, processing equipment, and utility vehicles; and bulk material handling systems and minerals processing equipment. Its Energy Group segment offers thermal fluid heaters, process heaters, waste heat recovery equipment, liquid storage systems, and polymer and rubber blending systems under the HEATEC name; storage tanks, concrete plants, and rubberized asphalt and polymer blending systems; portable drilling rigs and related equipment for the water well, environmental, groundwater monitoring, construction, geothermal, mining, and shallow oil and gas exploration and production industries; high pressure diesel powered pump trailers used for fracking and cleaning oil and gas wells; drilling rigs for the oil and gas industries; and commercial and industrial burners and combustion control systems, as well as tree pulpwood chippers, biomass chippers, horizontal grinders, and blower trucks. The company sells its products through sales agents, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and dealers. Astec Industries, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers tractors, including high horsepower tractors that are used on larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses. It also provides combines that are used in harvesting grain crops; and application equipment, including self-propelled, three- and four-wheeled vehicles and related equipment for use in the application of liquid and dry fertilizers and crop protection chemicals, as well as for after crops emerge from the ground. In addition, the company offers hay tools and forage equipment comprising round and rectangular balers, self-propelled windrowers, disc mowers, spreaders, rakes, tedders, and mower conditioners for harvesting and packaging vegetative feeds used in the beef cattle, dairy, horse, and renewable fuel industries. Further, it provides implements, including disc harrows; leveling seed beds and mixing chemicals with the soils; heavy tillage to break up soil and mix crop residue into topsoil; field cultivators, which prepare smooth seed bed and destroy weeds; drills that are used for small grain seeding; and planters and loaders. Additionally, the company offers grain storage bins and related drying and handling equipment systems, as well as swine and poultry feed storage and delivery, ventilation, and watering systems; egg production systems and broiler production equipment; and replacement parts, as well as produces diesel engines, gears, and generating sets. It markets its products under the Challenger, Fendt, GSI, Massey Ferguson, and Valtra brands through a network of independent dealers and distributors. AGCO Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.