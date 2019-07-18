Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) Reaches $29.93 After 3.00% Down Move; Winslow Asset Management Lowered By $631,381 Its Merck & Co New Com (MRK) Position

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased Merck & Co Inc New Com (MRK) stake by 5.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 7,607 shares as Merck & Co Inc New Com (MRK)’s stock declined 1.86%. The Winslow Asset Management Inc holds 126,305 shares with $10.51 million value, down from 133,912 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc New Com now has $212.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $82.44. About 3.41 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – STUDY’S SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL ALSO IS NOT EXPECTED TO REACH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 06/03/2018 – Faster, more convenient Opdivo dosing schedules gives Bristol-Myers added edge in battle of the PD-1 blockbusters with Merck $BMY $MRK; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 09/04/2018 – Amazon launched its own challenge with Merck in 2017 to better manage care for people with diabetes; 10/03/2018 – Top 3 for the past week; #1 Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star $MRK; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021067 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 11/05/2018 – Health charity Wellcome pledges funds, calls for rapid response to Ebola in Congo

The stock of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.04% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $29.93. About 79,781 shares traded. Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has declined 44.16% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q EPS 87c; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. East; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO ADDED UNVR, ASTE, THRM IN 1Q: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Astec Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASTE); 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES – CO’S BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $444.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $67.3 MLN OR 17.8% COMPARED TO MARCH 31, 2017 BACKLOG OF $377.6 MLN; 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 87C, EST. 86C; 19/03/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES, TO ATTEND SEAPORT GLOBAL TRANSPORTS & INDUSTR; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Discloses Position in Potential Takeover Target Astec; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management Buys 2.3% of Astec Industries; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q Net $20.3MThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $674.34M company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $29.03 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ASTE worth $20.23 million less.

More notable recent Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Astec (ASTE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces the Company’s Second Quarter Conference Call July 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Astec (ASTE) to Gain From Improving Markets Amid Cost Woes – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NITE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Analysts await Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 59.22% or $0.61 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ASTE’s profit will be $9.46M for 17.82 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Astec Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Astec Industries, Inc. designs, engineers, makes, and markets equipment and components primarily for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, gas and oil, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $674.34 million. The Company’s Infrastructure Group segment offers asphalt and wood pellet plants, and related components; asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment; and commercial pavers. It currently has negative earnings. The company??s Aggregate and Mining Group segment provides aggregate processing and mining equipment; crushers, portable plants, sand classifying and washing equipment, and conveying equipment; mobile screening plants, portable and stationary structures, and vibrating screens; aggregate and ore processing equipment; rock breaking systems, processing equipment, and utility vehicles; and bulk material handling systems and minerals processing equipment.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold Astec Industries, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 20.51 million shares or 0.10% more from 20.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa owns 74,740 shares. Dean Cap holds 1.36% or 21,380 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). 800 are owned by Covington Capital Mngmt. Glenmede Tru Company Na accumulated 67 shares. 500 were accumulated by Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Liability. Pnc Financial Services Grp reported 1,652 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,958 shares. Dean Invest Assoc Ltd Liability Corp holds 110,985 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 7,683 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 0% or 12,044 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies owns 1,800 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company holds 8,536 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prescott Grp Inc Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.13% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) for 20,294 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.06% or 26,000 shares. Cadinha & Comm Ltd has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Creative Planning owns 385,130 shares. Yhb Investment Advsrs has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). First National Bank Of Omaha invested in 41,339 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Vestor Capital Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 1,212 shares. Atria Invs Lc stated it has 77,229 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.74% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Pinebridge Investments Lp has 353,750 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Gould Asset Management Lc Ca invested in 0.7% or 22,606 shares. Greenwood Gearhart owns 110,701 shares for 2.7% of their portfolio. Norinchukin National Bank The holds 0.71% or 669,457 shares in its portfolio. 147,684 were accumulated by Segall Bryant Hamill Llc. Tower Bridge holds 0% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 44,538 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.58% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ebola outbreak declared global health emergency – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs Merck’s triplet antibiotic – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merck: Don’t Miss It – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Merck – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Merck \u0026 Co (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck \u0026 Co had 19 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Monday, March 4 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. BMO Capital Markets maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Friday, March 1. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $83 target. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Argus Research. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, June 21. The rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Wednesday, January 23 to “Market Perform” rating.