Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) Analysts See $0.42 EPS; Duane Reade (DRD) Sentiment Is 1.63

Duane Reade Inc (DRD) investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.53, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 13 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 8 trimmed and sold holdings in Duane Reade Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 6.64 million shares, down from 8.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Duane Reade Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 4 Increased: 7 New Position: 6.

Analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to report $0.42 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.61 EPS change or 59.22% from last quarter’s $1.03 EPS. ASTE’s profit would be $9.46M giving it 18.77 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.63 EPS previously, Astec Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.54. About 65,582 shares traded. Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has declined 44.16% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO ADDED UNVR, ASTE, THRM IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 87C, EST. 86C; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q EPS 87c; 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES – CO’S BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $444.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $67.3 MLN OR 17.8% COMPARED TO MARCH 31, 2017 BACKLOG OF $377.6 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Astec Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASTE); 19/03/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES, TO ATTEND SEAPORT GLOBAL TRANSPORTS & INDUSTR; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 1.7% of Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc. designs, engineers, makes, and markets equipment and components primarily for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, gas and oil, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $710.62 million. The Company’s Infrastructure Group segment offers asphalt and wood pellet plants, and related components; asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment; and commercial pavers. It currently has negative earnings. The company's Aggregate and Mining Group segment provides aggregate processing and mining equipment; crushers, portable plants, sand classifying and washing equipment, and conveying equipment; mobile screening plants, portable and stationary structures, and vibrating screens; aggregate and ore processing equipment; rock breaking systems, processing equipment, and utility vehicles; and bulk material handling systems and minerals processing equipment.

DRDGOLD Limited engages in the retreatment, production, and sale of gold from surface tailings in South Africa. The company has market cap of $197.41 million. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. It has a 265.45 P/E ratio.

The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.92. About 62,896 shares traded. DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) has declined 28.69% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DRD News: 28/03/2018 DRDGOLD SEES CONDITIONS OF SIBANYE DEAL BEING MET DURING 2Q; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SAYS TERMINATION OF EURONEXT LISTING EFFECTIVE MAY 30