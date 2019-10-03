Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) Analysts See $0.31 EPS; Schneider Capital Management Raised Its Olin (OLN) Holding

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased Olin Corp (OLN) stake by 54.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Schneider Capital Management Corp acquired 91,300 shares as Olin Corp (OLN)’s stock declined 4.97%. The Schneider Capital Management Corp holds 259,552 shares with $5.69 million value, up from 168,252 last quarter. Olin Corp now has $2.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.78. About 3.27M shares traded or 29.88% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B

Analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to report $0.31 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.33% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. ASTE’s profit would be $6.99M giving it 23.51 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Astec Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -13.89% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.67% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.15. About 240,550 shares traded or 79.25% up from the average. Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has declined 30.45% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 01/05/2018 – Astec Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management Buys 2.3% of Astec Industries; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. East; 24/05/2018 – Astec Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 9 Days; 19/03/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES, TO ATTEND SEAPORT GLOBAL TRANSPORTS & INDUSTR; 19/03/2018 Astec Industries, Inc. to Attend Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO ADDED UNVR, ASTE, THRM IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Discloses Position in Potential Takeover Target Astec; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q EPS 87c; 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 87C, EST. 86C

More notable recent Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 52% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does It Make Sense To Buy Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) For Its Yield? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Astec Industries Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:ASTE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 11 investors sold Astec Industries, Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 20.52 million shares or 0.05% more from 20.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) for 91,525 shares. Teton holds 330,600 shares. Fifth Third Bank reported 300 shares. Asset Management, Colorado-based fund reported 42,942 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 96,862 shares. Blair William & Il has invested 0% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Com invested in 123,960 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Susquehanna Interest Gp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Sei Investments holds 9,794 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,996 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Voya Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,904 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) for 2,850 shares. Principal Grp holds 180,703 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $173,048 activity. The insider Merwe Jaco van der bought 2,000 shares worth $56,000. ANDERSON STEPHEN C had bought 2,200 shares worth $61,048.

Astec Industries, Inc. designs, engineers, makes, and markets equipment and components primarily for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, gas and oil, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $656.89 million. The Company’s Infrastructure Group segment offers asphalt and wood pellet plants, and related components; asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment; and commercial pavers. It currently has negative earnings. The company's Aggregate and Mining Group segment provides aggregate processing and mining equipment; crushers, portable plants, sand classifying and washing equipment, and conveying equipment; mobile screening plants, portable and stationary structures, and vibrating screens; aggregate and ore processing equipment; rock breaking systems, processing equipment, and utility vehicles; and bulk material handling systems and minerals processing equipment.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 70,563 were accumulated by Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 10,907 shares. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Thb Asset has 0.1% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 28,937 shares. Kensico Cap Mgmt Corp holds 3.1% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 7.80M shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 8.44 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 17,905 shares. Profund Ltd reported 0.02% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Federated Investors Pa holds 56,094 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership stated it has 629 shares. Moreover, Smith Moore & Com has 0.1% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 19,371 shares. First Tru Advsr LP holds 0.02% or 385,111 shares in its portfolio. Int Group holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 322,094 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $716,852 activity. On Tuesday, August 6 Shipp Earl L bought $4,479 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 250 shares. 230 shares were bought by VERMILLION TERESA M, worth $4,077. $165,678 worth of stock was bought by Sutton Scott McDougald on Wednesday, May 8. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $178,490 was made by BUNCH C ROBERT on Wednesday, August 7. The insider Smith Vince J bought 5,000 shares worth $85,000. The insider Alderman Heidi S bought $33,374.

Among 3 analysts covering Olin (NYSE:OLN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Olin has $32 highest and $2300 lowest target. $26.67’s average target is 50.00% above currents $17.78 stock price. Olin had 8 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Alembic. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19 to “Equal-Weight”. Nomura upgraded the shares of OLN in report on Monday, April 15 to “Neutral” rating.

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased Herc Holdings Inc. stake by 15,550 shares to 668,033 valued at $30.62 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) stake by 14,400 shares and now owns 518,994 shares. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was reduced too.