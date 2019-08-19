Astec Industries (ASTE) Shares Declined While Bryn Mawr Trust Company Increased by $392,015 Its Stake; Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Shareholder Tygh Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Astec Industries Inc (ASTE) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 10,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.39% . The institutional investor held 106,359 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, up from 95,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Astec Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $647.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 8,090 shares traded. Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has declined 30.45% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 1.7% of Astec Industries; 22/04/2018 – DJ Astec Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASTE); 19/03/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES, TO ATTEND SEAPORT GLOBAL TRANSPORTS & INDUSTR; 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 24/05/2018 – Astec Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 9 Days; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. East; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO ADDED UNVR, ASTE, THRM IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 87C, EST. 86C; 19/03/2018 Astec Industries, Inc. to Attend Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 28.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 39,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 175,572 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21 million, up from 136,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $43.7. About 62,809 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild & Com Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 336,966 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Aurora Investment Counsel holds 25,133 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can stated it has 13,905 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stieven Capital LP reported 331,600 shares or 2.49% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 32,932 shares. Mesirow Inv Mngmt reported 0.17% stake. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 4,489 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). United Capital Fin Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt invested in 156,500 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 24,979 shares. Foundry Prns Limited invested in 42,702 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Manhattan has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Dana Advsrs Incorporated, Wisconsin-based fund reported 76,680 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $113,125 activity.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) by 31,647 shares to 48,536 shares, valued at $6.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 255,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,422 shares, and cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold ASTE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 20.51 million shares or 0.10% more from 20.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Grp Pcl accumulated 58,666 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 10,505 shares. Charles Schwab Investment reported 255,407 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% stake. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 0% or 117,949 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 22,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Fincl Engines Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 66,396 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Lc reported 488,698 shares stake. Sei Invs has invested 0% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Citadel Lc stated it has 0% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,824 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 7,322 shares stake.