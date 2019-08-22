Astec Industries (ASTE) Shareholder Dean Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $593,221 as Stock Price Declined; Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Position Has Raised by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 28.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 7,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 34,570 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 26,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.17. About 1.30 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Noninterest Expense $2,74B; 08/03/2018 – BNY ASSUMING A CONTINUAL GRADUAL INCREASE OF RATES; 17/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Stephen A. Colella as Wealth Director in Boston, Massachusetts; 16/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Corp expected to post earnings of 96 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon and Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co to Exchange Ownership Stakes in Amherst Cap for Minority Interest in Amherst Holdings; 12/03/2018 – 62BZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/05/2018 – INSITE 2018 Announces Its Conference Agenda; Convenes Leading Experts, Thinkers and Business Leaders; 08/03/2018 – BNY MELLON CONCLUDES INVESTOR DAY; 27/04/2018 – 94PC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/04/2018 – Steven D. Black Elected to BNY Mellon Board of Directors

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Astec Industries Inc (ASTE) by 42.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 16,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.39% . The institutional investor held 21,380 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $807,000, down from 37,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Astec Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $635.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.22. About 32,123 shares traded. Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has declined 30.45% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 01/05/2018 – Astec Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES – CO’S BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $444.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $67.3 MLN OR 17.8% COMPARED TO MARCH 31, 2017 BACKLOG OF $377.6 MLN; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO ADDED UNVR, ASTE, THRM IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 Astec Industries, Inc. to Attend Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management Buys 2.3% of Astec Industries; 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 1.7% of Astec Industries; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. East; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Discloses Position in Potential Takeover Target Astec

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 3.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.3 per share. ASTE’s profit will be $6.98 million for 22.76 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Astec Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.89% negative EPS growth.