Astec Inds (ASTE) Stock Price Declined While Prescott Group Capital Management Cut Stake by $377,400; As United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Shares Declined, Vision Capital Management Lifted Stake by $620,490

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Astec Inds Inc (ASTE) by 37.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 10,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $634,000, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Astec Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $748.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $33.2. About 62,457 shares traded. Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has declined 44.16% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 24/05/2018 – Astec Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 9 Days; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q Net $20.3M; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Discloses Position in Potential Takeover Target Astec; 01/05/2018 – Astec Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES – CO’S BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $444.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $67.3 MLN OR 17.8% COMPARED TO MARCH 31, 2017 BACKLOG OF $377.6 MLN; 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q EPS 87c; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management Buys 2.3% of Astec Industries; 19/03/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES, TO ATTEND SEAPORT GLOBAL TRANSPORTS & INDUSTR; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $120.4. About 2.07M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 26/04/2018 – UPS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE PLANNED BETWEEN $6.5 BLN TO $7.0 BLN; 05/04/2018 – UPS Capital Integrates Technology-Driven Cargo Insurance Solution With Leading Transportation API Provider

Analysts await Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 3.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.3 per share. ASTE’s profit will be $6.98 million for 26.77 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Astec Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.89% negative EPS growth.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 55,698 shares to 701,408 shares, valued at $11.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 140,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold ASTE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 20.51 million shares or 0.10% more from 20.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

