Astec Inds (ASTE) Holder Prescott Group Capital Management Cut Holding as Market Value Declined; Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Holding in Deere & Co (DE) Lowered by $1.75 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Astec Inds Inc (ASTE) by 37.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 10,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.39% . The hedge fund held 16,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $634,000, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Astec Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $717.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $31.83. About 35,845 shares traded. Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has declined 30.45% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 01/05/2018 – Astec Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 1.7% of Astec Industries; 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES – CO’S BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $444.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $67.3 MLN OR 17.8% COMPARED TO MARCH 31, 2017 BACKLOG OF $377.6 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q Net $20.3M; 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 87C, EST. 86C; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q EPS 87c; 19/03/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES, TO ATTEND SEAPORT GLOBAL TRANSPORTS & INDUSTR; 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $162.23. About 1.03M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 12/03/2018 – DEERE FEB. 2WD TRACTOR SALES DROP MORE THAN INDUSTRY 11% FALL; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES FY 2018 TOTAL U.S. FARM CASH RECEIPTS OF $374.9 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPECT “STRONG” MARGINS IN AGRICULTURE AND TURF BUSINESS GOING FORWARD; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. MORE A CONCERN THAN COST GAINS; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.92M for 14.38 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Zacks Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,392 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Jnba holds 3,095 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Plc stated it has 321,673 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 9,422 shares. Moreover, National Pension has 0.21% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 341,937 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc has invested 0.08% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Acadian Asset Lc reported 1,274 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parsec Finance Inc reported 6,515 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc holds 0% or 1,210 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Luminus Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. North Star Investment Mngmt Corp owns 11,536 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas BuenaventuraA (NYSE:BVN) Stock Gained 24% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) And Wondering If The 29% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UBS downgrades Deere to Neutral – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere’s Position In The U.S.-China Trade War – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold ASTE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 20.51 million shares or 0.10% more from 20.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 280,911 shares. Franklin Resource reported 0.03% stake. Prescott Grp Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 16,800 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 9,208 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 22,500 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement owns 169,584 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us Bancorporation De accumulated 42,276 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Covington Capital Mgmt owns 800 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 13,734 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0% invested in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) for 31,112 shares. Pnc Finance Services Grp Inc Inc reported 1,652 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability reported 6,828 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 23,411 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 3.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.3 per share. ASTE’s profit will be $6.98 million for 25.67 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Astec Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.89% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Astec Industries, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Astec (ASTE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Astec Industries (ASTE) CEO Benjamin G. Brock has Resigned; Richard J. Dorris Named as Interim CEO – StreetInsider.com” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Astec (ASTE) to Gain From Improving Markets Amid Cost Woes – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 5,985 shares to 19,428 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 140,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp.