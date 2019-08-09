Asta Funding Inc. (ASFI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) and Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asta Funding Inc. 6 2.15 N/A 1.44 5.08 Cimpress N.V. 89 1.32 N/A 1.70 56.80

Table 1 demonstrates Asta Funding Inc. and Cimpress N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cimpress N.V. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Asta Funding Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Asta Funding Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Cimpress N.V., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Asta Funding Inc. and Cimpress N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asta Funding Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 10.1% Cimpress N.V. 0.00% 49.5% 3%

Volatility & Risk

Asta Funding Inc. is 141.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.41 beta. Competitively, Cimpress N.V. is 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.09 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Asta Funding Inc. and Cimpress N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asta Funding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cimpress N.V. 0 1 1 2.50

Cimpress N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $87.5 average target price and a -22.91% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.6% of Asta Funding Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.4% of Cimpress N.V. are owned by institutional investors. 57.64% are Asta Funding Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Cimpress N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asta Funding Inc. -2.27% 5.92% 55.6% 71.66% 100.82% 72.07% Cimpress N.V. 1.11% 6.73% 6.93% -16.82% -32.97% -6.74%

For the past year Asta Funding Inc. has 72.07% stronger performance while Cimpress N.V. has -6.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Cimpress N.V. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Asta Funding Inc.

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past. Its distressed consumer receivables include MasterCard, Visa, and other credit card accounts, which were charged-off by the issuers or providers for non-payment. The Personal Injury Claims segment invests in funding personal injury claims. The Structured Settlements segment purchases periodic structured settlements and annuity policies from individuals in exchange for a lump sum payment. The GAR Disability Advocacy segment obtains and represents individuals in their claims for social security disability and supplemental security income benefits from the social security administration. Asta Funding, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. Its Vistaprint-branded Websites help approximately 17 million micro businesses create professional marketing products, as well as develop intuitive DIY solutions. The company also provides customized Web-to-print products, such as multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, banners, posters, leaflets, booklets, letterheads, roll-ups, rigid signage, business cards, and others; and customized products, such as promotional products and beverage cans. In addition, it offers customized writing instruments and other promotional products, such as travel mugs, water bottles, tech gadgets, and trade show items for small-and medium-sized businesses through direct mail marketing and telesales, as well as through e-commerce business. Further, the company provides inserts and magazines; tradeshow displays and point-of-sale displays; decorated apparel, bags, and textiles; hard goods consisting of pens, USB sticks, and drinkware; and packaging products comprising corrugated board packaging, folded cartons, and labels. Additionally, it offers digital, Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral fees and third-party offerings. The company serves micro, small, medium, and large sized businesses; graphic designers, resellers, and print providers; teams, associations, and groups; and consumers. The company was formerly known as Vistaprint N.V. and changed its name to Cimpress N.V. in November 2014. Cimpress N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Venlo, the Netherlands.