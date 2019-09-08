Asta Funding Inc. (ASFI) and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Comparing side by side

Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asta Funding Inc. 6 2.24 N/A 1.44 5.08 Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 6 12.44 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Asta Funding Inc. and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Asta Funding Inc. and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asta Funding Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 10.1% Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 0.00% 19.4% -130.2%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.41 beta indicates that Asta Funding Inc. is 141.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. has beta of 2.85 which is 185.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Asta Funding Inc. and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.6% and 8.8% respectively. About 57.64% of Asta Funding Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asta Funding Inc. -2.27% 5.92% 55.6% 71.66% 100.82% 72.07% Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 3.93% -12.39% -1.18% -0.6% -29.1% 50.75%

For the past year Asta Funding Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Asta Funding Inc. beats Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past. Its distressed consumer receivables include MasterCard, Visa, and other credit card accounts, which were charged-off by the issuers or providers for non-payment. The Personal Injury Claims segment invests in funding personal injury claims. The Structured Settlements segment purchases periodic structured settlements and annuity policies from individuals in exchange for a lump sum payment. The GAR Disability Advocacy segment obtains and represents individuals in their claims for social security disability and supplemental security income benefits from the social security administration. Asta Funding, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. It also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, and services. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.