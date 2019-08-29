Asta Funding Inc. (ASFI) and Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) Contrasting side by side

Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) and Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asta Funding Inc. 6 2.26 N/A 1.44 5.08 Cimpress N.V. 91 1.25 N/A 1.70 56.80

Table 1 demonstrates Asta Funding Inc. and Cimpress N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cimpress N.V. has higher revenue and earnings than Asta Funding Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Asta Funding Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Cimpress N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Asta Funding Inc. and Cimpress N.V.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asta Funding Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 10.1% Cimpress N.V. 0.00% 49.5% 3%

Risk and Volatility

Asta Funding Inc. is 141.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.41 beta. Cimpress N.V. on the other hand, has 0.09 beta which makes it 91.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Asta Funding Inc. and Cimpress N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asta Funding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cimpress N.V. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Cimpress N.V.’s consensus price target is $87.5, while its potential downside is -22.40%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Asta Funding Inc. and Cimpress N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.6% and 90.4%. 57.64% are Asta Funding Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Cimpress N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asta Funding Inc. -2.27% 5.92% 55.6% 71.66% 100.82% 72.07% Cimpress N.V. 1.11% 6.73% 6.93% -16.82% -32.97% -6.74%

For the past year Asta Funding Inc. had bullish trend while Cimpress N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Cimpress N.V. beats Asta Funding Inc.

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past. Its distressed consumer receivables include MasterCard, Visa, and other credit card accounts, which were charged-off by the issuers or providers for non-payment. The Personal Injury Claims segment invests in funding personal injury claims. The Structured Settlements segment purchases periodic structured settlements and annuity policies from individuals in exchange for a lump sum payment. The GAR Disability Advocacy segment obtains and represents individuals in their claims for social security disability and supplemental security income benefits from the social security administration. Asta Funding, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. Its Vistaprint-branded Websites help approximately 17 million micro businesses create professional marketing products, as well as develop intuitive DIY solutions. The company also provides customized Web-to-print products, such as multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, banners, posters, leaflets, booklets, letterheads, roll-ups, rigid signage, business cards, and others; and customized products, such as promotional products and beverage cans. In addition, it offers customized writing instruments and other promotional products, such as travel mugs, water bottles, tech gadgets, and trade show items for small-and medium-sized businesses through direct mail marketing and telesales, as well as through e-commerce business. Further, the company provides inserts and magazines; tradeshow displays and point-of-sale displays; decorated apparel, bags, and textiles; hard goods consisting of pens, USB sticks, and drinkware; and packaging products comprising corrugated board packaging, folded cartons, and labels. Additionally, it offers digital, Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral fees and third-party offerings. The company serves micro, small, medium, and large sized businesses; graphic designers, resellers, and print providers; teams, associations, and groups; and consumers. The company was formerly known as Vistaprint N.V. and changed its name to Cimpress N.V. in November 2014. Cimpress N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Venlo, the Netherlands.