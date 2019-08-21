Asta Funding Inc. (ASFI) and Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Contrasting side by side

Both Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) and Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asta Funding Inc. 6 2.63 N/A 1.44 5.08 Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 22 0.40 N/A -0.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Asta Funding Inc. and Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Asta Funding Inc. and Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asta Funding Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 10.1% Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 0.00% -4% -1.5%

Volatility & Risk

Asta Funding Inc. has a -0.41 beta, while its volatility is 141.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. on the other hand, has 1.02 beta which makes it 2.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Asta Funding Inc. and Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asta Funding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has an average target price of $30, with potential upside of 50.30%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Asta Funding Inc. and Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.6% and 64.5%. Insiders owned roughly 57.64% of Asta Funding Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.4% are Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asta Funding Inc. -2.27% 5.92% 55.6% 71.66% 100.82% 72.07% Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. -2.28% 3.24% -12.13% -10.1% -37.76% -6.63%

For the past year Asta Funding Inc. has 72.07% stronger performance while Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has -6.63% weaker performance.

Summary

Asta Funding Inc. beats Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past. Its distressed consumer receivables include MasterCard, Visa, and other credit card accounts, which were charged-off by the issuers or providers for non-payment. The Personal Injury Claims segment invests in funding personal injury claims. The Structured Settlements segment purchases periodic structured settlements and annuity policies from individuals in exchange for a lump sum payment. The GAR Disability Advocacy segment obtains and represents individuals in their claims for social security disability and supplemental security income benefits from the social security administration. Asta Funding, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage, and consumer debt industries in the United States. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Services segment offers services that span the mortgage and real estate lifecycle to loan servicers, originators, rental property investors, and real estate consumers. This segment provides asset management, origination, insurance, property valuation, and default management services. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers collection and customer relationship management services. It provides asset recovery management services, such as post-charge-off debt collection; and customer care, technical support, early stage collections, insurance call center, and administrative support services. The companyÂ’s Technology Services segment offers software and data analytics solutions that facilitate process automation, rules management, controls enforcement, data security, marketplace enablement, and analytics-driven outcomes across the real estate and mortgage lifecycle. It provides loan origination system, borrower application portal, underwriting and quality control solution, and secondary loan trading platform; patented vendor management, marketplace transaction management, and payment management platform; document management platform; data analytics delivery platform; and residential and commercial loan services, and loss mitigation and default services. This segment also offers IT management services, including desktop support, data center support, network management, telephony services, application management, and IT security. The company serves utility companies, commercial banks, servicers, investors, non-bank originators and correspondent lenders, mortgage bankers, insurance companies, and financial services companies, as well as a government-sponsored enterprise. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.