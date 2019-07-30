Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Valuation Rose While Capital Returns Management Lowered Position by $2.08 Million; As Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Rose, Marvin & Palmer Associates Lifted by $510,390 Its Stake

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $127.91. About 937,396 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 47,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 465,718 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.69 million, down from 513,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.53. About 37,443 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,804 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Com has invested 0.37% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Halsey Assocs Ct holds 0.03% or 1,900 shares in its portfolio. 22,920 were accumulated by Pittenger Anderson Inc. Chilton Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% stake. The California-based Regents Of The University Of California has invested 3.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Capital World Invsts has 16.64M shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Finance holds 0.25% or 52,335 shares in its portfolio. Ar Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 10,000 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv stated it has 20,741 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Company invested in 4,201 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Capital Advisors Ok holds 0.04% or 3,604 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Com reported 0.01% stake.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $3.19 million activity. ANDERSKOUV NIELS sold $2.34 million worth of stock. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider XIE BING sold $922,762. 6,953 shares were sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF, worth $702,392 on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 14,749 shares valued at $1.53 million was made by CARP DANIEL A on Friday, February 8. Shares for $936,455 were sold by Flessner Kyle M on Thursday, January 31. $785,791 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by Kozanian Hagop H.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GM, HCA, TXN – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Semiconductor Stocks’ Q2 Earnings on Jul 29: NXPI, AMKR, RMBS – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Texas Instruments: Impeccable Quality And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel (INTC) Earnings After Bell: Will Management Guide Shares Up? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “China Fortunes Keep Chip Stocks On Wild Ride As Advanced Micro Reports – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30 million and $128.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schneider Cap Mgmt Corporation has invested 5.82% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). American Group Inc holds 0% or 1,830 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 273,484 shares. 56 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Assetmark invested in 0% or 77 shares. Seizert Capital Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 1.16 million shares stake. Citigroup holds 0% or 63,801 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 207,463 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). M Holdings Securities Incorporated reported 214,288 shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 393,722 shares. 8,400 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Raging Ltd holds 1.96% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 303,900 shares. Boston Ptnrs invested in 1.98 million shares or 0.12% of the stock.