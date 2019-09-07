Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Valuation Declined While Venor Capital Management LP Has Cut Position; Mckesson (MCK) Stock Rose While Knightsbridge Asset Management Increased Holding by $4.00 Million

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 191,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 277,719 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34 million, down from 469,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.59. About 535,646 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 92.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 34,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 71,351 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 37,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $143.6. About 1.16M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS:ROBBINS SAID ADDED TO MCKESSON POSITION IN RECENT WEEKS; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Multi-Year Growth Initiative Focuses on Improving Patient Care Delivery; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY SHR VIEW $13.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – McKesson’s Board Clears Itself of Wrongdoing on Opioid Oversight; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss $1.15B; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: CMTE RECOMMENDS ENHANCED OVERSIGHT RELATED TO OPIOIDS; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Adds Homology Medicines Inc., Cuts McKesson: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 0.52% stake. Ballentine Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 493,506 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Horan Mgmt reported 0.5% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Investec Asset Management Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 245,066 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.03% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Btr Capital Mgmt holds 2,570 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.17% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Acropolis Invest Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Macquarie Gp invested in 0.02% or 124,659 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Moreover, First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.05% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 5,250 shares. Axa reported 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). First Midwest Bank & Trust Trust Division accumulated 14,655 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Co reported 5,520 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58M and $131.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 43,396 shares to 366,903 shares, valued at $7.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Mallinckrodt and Endo International Shares Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McKesson Could Surge On A Settlement – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Will Johnson & Johnson’s Opioid Case Ruling Impact Big Pharma Stocks? – The Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About McKesson Corporation (MCK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why McKesson Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCK) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.