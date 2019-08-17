Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Valuation Declined While Taylor Asset Management Lowered by $4.68 Million Its Holding; Peregrine Asset Advisers Stake in Sherwin Williams (SHW) Cut by $430,000 as Stock Value Rose

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 106,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 550,650 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.47M, down from 656,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 497,238 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams (SHW) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 5,050 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 6,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $9.89 during the last trading session, reaching $530.09. About 602,203 shares traded or 11.04% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 384,334 were reported by Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc. Zweig invested in 1.25% or 253,182 shares. Aviance Cap Prns Lc holds 0.4% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 31,644 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 213 shares. 11,000 are owned by Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Lc. Tcw Grp Inc stated it has 75,704 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc reported 23,211 shares stake. Returns Management Llc reported 465,718 shares or 11.08% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 20 shares. Boston owns 1.98M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Ser Gp has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 11,173 shares in its portfolio. Nfc Invests Ltd Liability invested in 5.59% or 426,203 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 273,689 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3.44M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,100 are held by Bright Rock Capital Lc. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 3,072 shares. Adirondack invested in 30 shares. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Valinor Mgmt LP holds 4.34% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 192,496 shares. Burney, Virginia-based fund reported 7,697 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.13% or 123,308 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn holds 0.4% or 8,558 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 152,172 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 187,834 shares. Bahl & Gaynor invested in 741 shares. House Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Bbva Compass Retail Bank Incorporated has 0.01% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 507 shares. Aureus Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 3.1% or 54,373 shares.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 earnings per share, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59M for 20.36 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 45,843 shares to 50,843 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshs Ultrashort S&P 500 by 20,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab (NYSE:ECL).

