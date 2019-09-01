Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Valuation Declined While Capital Returns Management Has Cut Stake; Take (TTWO) Stake Held by Polar Securities Inc

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 47,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 465,718 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.69M, down from 513,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 495,795 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 19,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 254,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97M, up from 234,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 862,911 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Automobile Association accumulated 25,648 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 36,989 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has 134,545 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 176,027 shares. 35 are owned by Earnest Limited Com. M Securities holds 214,288 shares. Boston Advsrs Llc accumulated 32,963 shares. Tcw Group Inc accumulated 0.03% or 75,704 shares. Denali has 89,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 170,628 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation stated it has 1,445 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.08% or 150,000 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Council holds 0.06% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 66,500 shares. Advisory Ntwk Lc invested in 0% or 943 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 6,722 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust owns 1,694 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ranger Invest Management Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corporation has 84,329 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Newbrook Capital Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 711,039 shares or 5.46% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Renaissance Techs Ltd Co has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,074 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc holds 6,697 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Alps Advisors Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% or 9,500 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc owns 9,837 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 13,295 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 32,600 shares.

