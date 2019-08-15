Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) to pay $0.18 on Sep 4, 2019; First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)’s Sentiment Is 1.71

First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 94 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 55 sold and trimmed stakes in First Financial Bancorp. The funds in our database now hold: 73.03 million shares, down from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding First Financial Bancorp in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 47 Increased: 68 New Position: 26.

Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) is expected to pay $0.18 on Sep 4, 2019. (NYSE:AGO) shareholders before Aug 20, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Assured Guaranty Ltd’s current price of $44.21 translates into 0.41% yield. Assured Guaranty Ltd’s dividend has Aug 21, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $44.21. About 633,044 shares traded or 11.64% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding firm for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It has a 11.25 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property or commercial property; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 3.18% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. for 1.57 million shares. First Financial Bank owns 662,970 shares or 2.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Capital Management has 2.4% invested in the company for 59,350 shares. The New York-based Jacobs Asset Management Llc has invested 2.06% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 725,500 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 14 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $108,194 activity.

Analysts await First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FFBC’s profit will be $53.24 million for 10.81 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Bancorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $23.35. About 277,316 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) has declined 15.87% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold Assured Guaranty Ltd. shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res Inc accumulated 7,926 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.02% or 7,024 shares. New York-based Bancorporation Of Mellon has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Glenmede Tru Company Na has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Northern Tru has 0.02% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 1.45M shares. North Carolina-based Sterling Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Denali Ltd Llc reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Oakworth Capital has 0.02% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 2,000 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 7.09M shares. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.49% or 1.44M shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd owns 943 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Com stated it has 111,877 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Numerixs Invest Techs has invested 0.05% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 38,526 are owned by Strs Ohio.