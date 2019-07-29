Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Value Rose While Venor Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Position; Westover Capital Advisors Lowered Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Holding by $530,550 as Market Value Declined

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $150.98. About 159,922 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 2.38% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 191,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 277,719 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, down from 469,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.83. About 347,935 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 9,602 shares to 19,414 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 8,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SST).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $36.17 million activity. 4,615 shares were sold by Sciammas Maurice, worth $598,053. On Monday, February 4 the insider Xiao Deming sold $469,501. Tseng Saria sold 3,623 shares worth $469,501. Blegen Theodore sold $1.65 million worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $25.84 million for 62.91 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.