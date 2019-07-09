Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Value Rose While Elm Ridge Management Has Decreased Stake by $6.30 Million; Shareholder Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Upped Home Depot Ord (HD) Stake

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45M, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $212. About 1.94 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 40.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 143,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 211,877 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41M, down from 354,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.75. About 384,393 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Thornburg Invest Management owns 1.66M shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% or 17,715 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 32,954 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 9,795 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Hbk Invs Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 44,915 shares. Parametrica Mngmt Limited reported 0.63% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). M Holdings invested in 214,288 shares or 2.2% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 7,323 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of holds 17,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Mercantile has invested 0.05% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). First Trust Limited Partnership owns 291,023 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 393,722 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 23,211 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orleans Cap Mngmt Corp La invested in 26,300 shares or 3.87% of the stock. Paloma Prtnrs reported 2,317 shares stake. The Kentucky-based Cullinan Assocs has invested 0.27% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Meyer Handelman owns 139,965 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech invested in 1.36% or 1.27 million shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated invested in 100,243 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited owns 2,733 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. First Commonwealth Fincl Corp Pa owns 2,982 shares. Horan Mngmt has 0.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,175 shares. Patten Grp Inc stated it has 3,277 shares. Secor Cap LP has 0.69% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Butensky And Cohen Security Inc has invested 0.96% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 119,397 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Sunbelt Securities Incorporated holds 0.5% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 5,229 shares. Security Natl Trust owns 48,409 shares.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.