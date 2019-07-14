Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Value Rose While Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Position; Citrix Sys (CTXS) Shareholder Caxton Associates LP Lifted Holding

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 155.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 5,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,726 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $969,000, up from 3,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $100.84. About 1.60 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.18 TO $1.22, EST. $1.08; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY EPS $5.20-EPS $5.30; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – CO APPOINTED SOLE CITRIX RESELLER DISTRIBUTOR; 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumlD and Its Newly Released Veridium Authenticator App; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $43.64. About 450,386 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $141,507 activity.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 8,412 shares to 9,034 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 93,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,515 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83B and $41.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

