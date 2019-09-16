Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Value Declined While Brigade Capital Management LP Cut Position; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Valuation Declined While Qs Investors Has Cut Its Position

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 9.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 284,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.96M, down from 314,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 209,335 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 4,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 151,882 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.93M, down from 156,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $72.63. About 4.80 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement holds 164,140 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Company holds 0% or 2,360 shares. Philadelphia Financial Of San Francisco Lc invested in 4.68% or 633,240 shares. Axa owns 0.02% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 100,800 shares. Denali Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 85,700 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Schroder Management Group reported 107,629 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Brandywine Global Investment Ltd Liability Com owns 303,433 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 0.01% or 38,090 shares. Fmr Limited Co reported 88,444 shares stake. First Mercantile Trust Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 3,751 shares. 14,165 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Board. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 145 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Assetmark reported 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $2.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 3.71 million shares to 3.75 million shares, valued at $326.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (Put) (NYSE:GE) by 235,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cls Investments Ltd Com stated it has 706 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 17,129 shares. Kbc Nv owns 137,207 shares. 7,263 were accumulated by Lakeview Cap Partners Ltd Liability. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.4% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 514,576 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 1.87% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Tower Bridge Advisors reported 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt reported 864 shares. Howe And Rusling reported 9,584 shares. Allstate holds 131,573 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Carlson holds 3,026 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Huntington Bancorp stated it has 0.16% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Schmidt P J invested 0.14% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 32,445 shares.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.25 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) by 33,937 shares to 124,640 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 65,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (ACWV).