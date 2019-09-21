Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Value Declined While Aurelius Capital Management LP Raised by $5.75 Million Its Position; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Shareholder Noesis Capital Mangement Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Value Rose

Aurelius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp bought 136,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 662,839 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.89 million, up from 525,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 518,937 shares traded. ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 680 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 109,415 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.66B, down from 110,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $111.18. About 6.98 million shares traded or 52.90% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–PROS V23 618 MOD TO 18-AP-4367 MEDTRONIC MI (6183076826) DEVICE PO: 618; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC BEGINS CLINICAL STUDY OF DES FOR BIFURCATION LESIONS; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $45.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 720,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

