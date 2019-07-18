Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Price Rose While Venor Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake by $8.44 Million; Covey Capital Advisors Upped Its Wix.Com LTD (WIX) Position by $2.12 Million; Stock Price Rose

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 191,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 277,719 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, down from 469,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.61. About 470,266 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) by 276.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,081 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $141.91. About 935,600 shares traded or 61.16% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio invested in 38,526 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Moreover, Boston Advsr Lc has 0.07% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Blackrock stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors Inc accumulated 8,994 shares or 0% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.23% or 472,140 shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 0.12% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 1.98 million shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 303,433 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Systematic Mngmt LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 31,170 shares. Lsv Asset owns 0.09% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 1.20 million shares. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.09% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 8.85M shares. Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated accumulated 15,782 shares. 8,200 were accumulated by Numerixs Investment Techs. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 81,446 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 0.1% or 29,400 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 160,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Toth Advisory holds 0% or 100 shares. The New York-based Lazard Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Macquarie Group holds 201,381 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 497 shares. Pnc Service Group Inc Incorporated Inc invested in 3,023 shares or 0% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Lp holds 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 3,500 shares. Cqs Cayman LP accumulated 41,400 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Tudor Et Al owns 0.02% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 4,755 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 36 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

