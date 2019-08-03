Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Declined While Capital Returns Management Trimmed Stake by $2.08 Million; Carnival (CCL) Stock Value Declined While Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Boosted by $350,000 Its Stake

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 26,518 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 19,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 2.63M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive Team Serving Diners; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Ange; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 15/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Martin Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL – EXPECTS 2018 FY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD IN CONSTANT CURRENCY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR TO BE UP ABOUT 1.0 PERCENT; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Expand Its Cuba Cruise Offerings In 2019-20 Including The First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 09/05/2018 – ACCC GIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR CARNIVAL, PORT OF BRISBANE; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Operations

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 47,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 465,718 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.69M, down from 513,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $42.99. About 585,483 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA) by 45,347 shares to 88,181 shares, valued at $957,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seaboard Corp (NYSEMKT:SEB) by 100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174 shares, and cut its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc (CUBA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Finance Ltd Company invested in 19,012 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 72,844 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks has 0.06% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Pggm Invests stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Argent reported 27,636 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Delphi Mgmt Ma has 26,374 shares. Ameriprise holds 3.35M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 494,488 were reported by Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp. Parametrica Management Ltd has 0.52% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Synovus owns 6,450 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Da Davidson & Com owns 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 21,997 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Bankshares has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Portland Investment Counsel holds 1.5% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 58,703 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 629,752 shares. Sigma Planning invested in 7,910 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. $930,000 worth of stock was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.