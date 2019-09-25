Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stake Maintained by Tegean Capital Management Llc; Integre Asset Management Has Increased Cme Group (CME) Position

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 17.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 4,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 29,692 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 25,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $212.91. About 964,799 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 10/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – UNTIL MIGRATION IN LATE 2018, ERIS SWAP FUTURES WILL REMAIN LISTED AT ERIS EXCHANGE AND CLEARED AT CME CLEARING; 16/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO DETERMINE WHETHER A FIRM OFFER CAN BE MADE; 11/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Cushing’s oil market clout wanes amid U.S. export boom; 27/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 26; 19/03/2018 – CME gets foothold in Black Sea with new-look grain futures; 28/03/2018 – CME Makes an Offer to Buy NEX at $5.4 Billion Value; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Agrees Offer for NEX Group Plc; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEX PURCHA; 03/05/2018 – CME Makes It Doubly Expensive to Trade West Texas Oil Futures; 23/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME BEGAN OFFERING CLEARING ON COP, CLP AND CHINESE YUAN ON MAY 21

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 19,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.10M, up from 315,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $45.3. About 713,905 shares traded or 28.68% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Timessquare Cap Mgmt holds 0.45% or 1.40 million shares in its portfolio. 2,360 are owned by Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Bokf Na holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 32,304 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo invested 0.03% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Kahn Brothers Group Inc Inc De holds 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 1.57 million shares. Diamond Hill Capital reported 108,036 shares. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 2.49 million shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research Incorporated accumulated 0.08% or 376,387 shares. Natixis, France-based fund reported 94,783 shares. Gam Holding Ag reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Sg Americas Secs Limited Company invested in 0% or 9,579 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). M&T Savings Bank invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Mirae Asset Invs Company holds 0% or 17,007 shares.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $113.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 50,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $174.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 9,022 shares to 20,821 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canandaigua Bank & Trust reported 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). The California-based Windward Capital Mngmt Ca has invested 2.43% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Heritage Wealth, a Virginia-based fund reported 42 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Com owns 4,462 shares. Granite Prtnrs Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 45,110 shares. Partnervest Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,865 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Liability reported 2.12 million shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Co has 1,428 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 2,525 are owned by Guardian Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership. Caxton LP holds 0.47% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 20,000 shares. Cypress Mngmt Limited Liability (Wy) reported 235 shares. Hm Payson & Co invested in 0% or 557 shares. Alabama-based Regions has invested 0.17% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Viking Fund Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.46% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Financial Counselors Inc holds 0.05% or 6,295 shares in its portfolio.

